White privilege in Stephen King's 'It,' scholar says

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — “It,” a horror film launching Sept. 8 about young boys in a fictional Maine town who face up against a creepy, child-killing clown-entity named Pennywise, is expected to be one of the highest grossing movies of the year.

Even the trailer for the film — an adaptation of the 1986 horror novel of the same title by Stephen King — broke industry records, prompting the entertainment industry to eagerly anticipate a break in the box-office slump.

But as the film’s drop date nears, one Boston University “Master Lecturer of Rhetoric,” Regina Hansen, has suggested a different storyline to focus on: the dominance of straight, white masculinity that pervades the tale.