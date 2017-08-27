'White shaming' on U.S. campuses

Re: “‘White shaming’ is new rage on college campuses”

Joseph,

Why isn’t “white shaming ” considered racist and racial discrimination against whites since only whites are the targets of “white shaming”?

It just seems to me that the way to stop this college campus propaganda brainwashing is to file lawsuits individually against the professor and also against the school for allowing the racist course concerning racial discrimination against whites to be taught as an approved course.

In today’s news, I read where a Christian group, D. James Kennedy Ministries, has filed a lawsuit against both the Southern Poverty Law Center and Amazon for falsely labeling it as a hate group. It just seems to me that lawsuits would settle down the number of false name-calling now being done at will by the extremist leftist groups. The more they name-call, and the more the news media use false group labels to define people, this creates a pattern of wrongdoing and likely might win in a real court case.

Ed Lynch