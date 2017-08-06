Why did GOP reverse Trump's ban on horse slaughter?

Heads up, everyone. “S.A.F.E.” is something you need to know about. It deals with ending the widespread and growing animal cruelty that too many people know nothing about.

A few years ago, I made some donations to animal-rights groups, and since then I’ve been inundated with mail solicitations from every animal-welfare group you can imagine. I never expected what that would lead to.

The worst part is the avalanche of pictures I’ve received. It’s one thing to have a mental picture of an “abused” animal. It’s quite other to see color pictures of dogs with their skin burned off or in shreds during dog fights, starving cats, pigs and other farm animals in filthy, inhumane conditions and, almost worst of all, donkeys and horses stabbed, gutted and bloodied, many of them for the enjoyment of audiences who take pleasure in rodeos and other worse horse sports that injure and often kill the animals.

But another aspect of the horse torture is the fact that more than 100,000 perfectly healthy horses, and now even burros and donkeys, are shipped out of this country every year and then killed in the most horrific of conditions in slaughterhouses in Canada and Mexico.

In Canada, the method of killing is the “captive bolt” – four-inch metal bolts repeatedly shot into the animal’s head until it dies. In Mexico, the favored method is repeated stabbing in the shoulders until it drops.

Why are they killed? Because their meat can be sold overseas for human consumption. That’s right, for food. It’s considered a delicacy in Belgium, France and Japan.

Where do these animals come from? Farms and ranches, other businesses that use horses and even racetracks and racing organizations.

Many horses are just family companions or work animals. Many are old, but often they are young animals.

Don’t believe that when these beautiful animals are old or lame or just useless to their owners that they are put out to pasture to live a long and peaceful old age. No, they get killed, deliberately, hideously and cruelly, only to wind up on a dinner table somewhere.

There are rescue organizations for horses, and they’re pressuring Congress to do something, especially since the Trump administration has now gotten in the middle of horse killing. Donald Trump was right when he said he wanted to drain the swamp. The problem is, because of Congress, now he’s knee-deep in it, and it’s worse than anticipated.

Many people thought horse slaughterhouses were banned in this country in 2007. The last three plants were closed, but they were just state bans. There was no official national ban.

President Trump signed a law in May banning the slaughter of horses for consumption, but last month, in a bizarre blizzard of amendments and votes, it appears that Trump’s ban on horse slaughter will be reversed by Congress – a Republican Congress.

The situation also expands the issue of horse killing. While the horses referenced above are domesticated animals, the new attack on the animals also includes mustangs, the wild horses that run free on the open range in the west.

The ranchers hate them, claiming they ruin the grasses; the meat industry also hates them because they say there would be more land for beef animals if the horses were gone. Claims are also made that the wild horses are starving and impinging on the environment of other wild animals. That’s not true.

For years, the Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, has rounded up thousands of the animals and moved them to holding pens in Midwestern states, where they are just maintained, and ultimately die. It costs the government more than $50 million annually.

Activists and ranchers who support the wild horses say it would be more humane and cost-effective to use birth control for the animals, which would keep the herds at a manageable level. It’s estimated that there are some 73,000 wild horses on public lands, and it’s believed birth control could keep the number under control.

But with the vote just taken by Congress – remember, Republicans have a majority – President Trump’s slaughter ban would be negated and horse slaughter in this country would begin again. Activists estimate nearly 100,000 equines would be killed, as a starter.

Christine Hajek, president of Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, urges people who care about this issue to contact Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell, urging them to ensure that House Bill 1094 is passed by both houses and signed into law.

It’s S.A.F.E. – the Safeguard American Food Exports Act. It would specifically “prohibit the sale, shipping, transporting, moving, delivering, possessing, purchasing, selling or donation of horses and other equines in interstate commerce, or the importing or exporting (or offering for import or export) of equines into or out of the United States, by any person who knows or reasonably should have known that such equines are to be slaughtered for human consumption as food.”

The law would also amend the Food and Drug Act to classify horse meat as an unsafe food for humans, because of drugs used on the horses that would be lethal for people. The bill was introduced by two Republicans and two Democrats.

Horses are a part of the American heritage. We make an enormous effort to end the killing of dogs and cats. The big question facing us is, why would we allow the killing of horses for food?

Given the love Democrats and Republicans have for horses and their aversion to cruelty, if Congress doesn’t act on this bill, it may well explode on them and cause many to find themselves without a job come the next election.

