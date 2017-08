(TELEGRAPH) — An Indian court has granted a woman permission to divorce her husband after he consistently refused to build a toilet in their home, forcing her to relieve herself in the open.

Family court judge Rajendra Kumar Sharma in India’s western Rajasthan state ruled on 18 August that a toilet was a necessity in every home and defecating in the open was ‘disgraceful’ for society and ‘torture’ for women.

“In villages women have to wait until sunset to answer nature’s call. This is not only physical cruelty, but also outraging the modesty of a woman” the judge ruled.