Witchy fashion latest subversive trend

(USA TODAY) Somewhere in between Lana Del Rey casting hexes on President Trump and Khloe Kardashian hawking zodiac sweatshirts on Instagram, pop culture reached peak witch.

In anticipation of 2017, multiple trend forecasting firms predicted that mystical trends — those tapping into fantasy, witchcraft and New Age spirituality — would define the year in fashion. That’s certainly been true on the runway, with dramatic capes and black lace seen time and again in the couture shows in Paris earlier this month; and among the gang of young female celebrities who worship at the altar of witchy icon Stevie Nicks.