Joe: Thanks for putting this story out there [“‘B-tch!’ Student viciously bullied over photo with Pence”]. It really projects a pathetic society built on a dysfunctional social platform. I am hopeful that McKenzie is not hurt by this experience but rather continues to grow, preserving her independent well-being. She really needs to re-evaluate her so-called close friends since their actions/treatment/behavior do not warrant her time or attention.

Thank you again for McKenzie’s story.

Jim Schroeder