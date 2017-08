(Fox News) A man in Utah allegedly discovered his wife was poisoning him with eye drop solution after staying home from work to investigate potential causes of his illness, KSL reported. Dallen Tubbs allegedly discovered “numerous empty eye drop solution bottles with the tops pulled off them in a black, cloth bag with a zipper,” court documents state.

When Tubbs, who lost up to 40 pounds and was suffering from nausea, blurred vision, diarrhea and headaches, confronted his wife, Chandra Vauy Stevens Read, she allegedly said he was not her only target.