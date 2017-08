(CENTRALMAINE.COM) — A 72-year-old Burnham woman died of a coronary artery disease-induced attack in April after a naked woman broke into her home and “jumped in bed” with her.

Those details have emerged from a medical examiner’s report, obtained Monday by the Morning Sentinel through a public records request.

On April 2, Maine State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Joyce Wood, who reported an intruder in her house at 261 South Horseback Road between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.