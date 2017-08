(DAILY MAIL) — A woman who went missing in the Alabama wilderness has been found alive after a month.

Lisa Theris, 25, said she survived by eating berries and wild mushrooms while she was lost amid thousands of acres of dense forest in Midland, Alabama without shoes or shelter.

By the time she was found, Theris had lost 50 pounds and was covered in scratches and bug bites. She did not have a phone or purse on her.