Woman gets 10 years for series of false rape claims

(London Guardian) A woman who made a series of false rape claims and sexual assault allegations has been jailed for 10 years.

Jemma Beale claimed she had been seriously sexually assaulted by six men and raped by nine, all strangers, in four different incidents over three years.

The 25-year-old was found guilty in July at Southwark crown court of four counts of perjury and four counts of perverting the course of justice.

Sentencing her on Thursday, the judge, Nicholas Loraine-Smith, said: “This trial has revealed, what was then not obvious, that you are a very, very convincing liar and you enjoy being seen as a victim.

“The prosecution described your life as a ‘construct of bogus victimhood’.”