(FOX NEWS) A woman was mowed down on the London Bridge early Wednesday by a moped gang fleeing cops.

Police said they were pursuing a gang of three people shortly before they reached the famous London landmark. They said the gang was not being followed as they crossed it, the Sun reported.

“We are aware of an incident which took place at 12:40 a.m. this morning whereby three mopeds mounted the east pavement travelling southbound on London Bridge,” City of London Police told the Sun. “A pedestrian was hit and sustained injuries. The case remains ongoing.”