Woman sues James Woods for $3 million over retweet

(COLUMBUS DISPATCH) — Actor James Woods wants a judge to dismiss a $3 million lawsuit a Chillicothe woman filed against him for retweeting a comment that she gave the “Heil Hitler” salute at a Trump rally last year.

Dispatch Reporter Earl Rinehart notes that the Chicago Tribune posted a photo of a woman giving the salute on March 11, 2016. A follower incorrectly retweeted that the “Trump Nazi” was Portia Boulger, according to the suit filed in federal court here last month.

Woods, who has a long film resume that includes “Straw Dogs” and “White House Down” and is a well-known conservative, retweeted the false item. He added “So-called#Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”