Women voting: Good or bad for America?

Six thousand years of recorded world history reveal the most common form of government is monarchy and the most powerful monarch was the British Monarch. The British empire at it peak controlled 13 million square miles – almost a quarter of the Earth’s land, and nearly half billion people – one-fifth of the world’s population at the time.

In the British empire, the most important vote was that of the king. America separated from Britain in the Revolutionary War and set up state and federal governments which were controlled by the vote of citizens. Soon other countries rejected their monarchs and replaced them with elected representative governments called republics.

During the Civil War, Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, followed by the Republican controlled Congress pushing through the:

13th Amendment ending slavery

14th Amendment giving rights to freed slaves

15th Amendment assuring freed slaves had the right to vote

The momentum of the anti-slavery movement was channeled into the women’s suffrage movement, to allow women to vote, and the temperance movement to prohibit alcohol. The women’s suffrage movement spread in the late 1800s through many countries, including Sweden, Finland, Britain, New Zealand, Australia and in America.

After World War I, American men voted for women to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment, Aug. 26, 1920: “The right of citizens of the U.S. to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

A leader in the women’s suffrage movement was Susan B. Anthony, praised by President Gerald Ford, Feb. 13, 1976: “Susan B. Anthony … with other dedicated women … took the cause of women’s suffrage to state capitals across our growing Nation. … The irreversible change she wrought … led to the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.”

Susan B. Anthony also fought to prohibit alcohol, addressing the Daughters of Temperance, March 1, 1849: “Ladies! There is no Neutral position for us. … If we sustain not this noble enterprise … then is our influence on the side of Intemperance. If we say we love the Cause and then sit down at our ease, surely does our action speak the lie. And now permit me once more to beg of you to lend your aid to this great Cause, the Cause of God and all Mankind.”

Women’s suffrage leader Julia Ward Howe, the first woman member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, had written “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” stating in the 3rd verse:

I have read a fiery gospel

writ in burnished rows of steel;

‘As ye deal with my contemners,

so with you my grace shall deal;

Let the Hero, born of woman,

crush the serpent with his heel,

Since God is marching on.

After World War II, emerging nations, countries recovering from war and post-colonial countries allowed women to vote:

France 1944

Italy 1946

Venezuela 1946

Japan 1947

Taiwan 1947

India 1947

Kenya 1963

Much later, some Islamic countries allowed women the right to vote:

Iraq 1980

Qatar 1997

Bahrain 2002

Oman 2003

Kuwait 2005

In nations practicing Islamic Sharia Law, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Brunei and ISIS -controlled areas of Iraq and Syria, a woman’s right to vote is still limited.

With the increased number of people voting came increase of methods to sway voters, including:

Manipulation of public opinion

Media ridicule of strong candidates

Dividing opposing party’s voter base

Agent provocateurs to agitate riots

Race-baiting

Fear-mongering

Black Panther style intimidation at polls

Government entitlement handouts

Voting multiple times

Street money

Planned “October Surprise” crises

George Orwell wrote in “Politics vs. Literature: An Examination of Gulliver’s Travels” (Polemic: Sept./Oct. 1946): “In a Society in which there is no law … the only arbiter of behavior is public opinion. But public opinion, because of the tremendous urge to conformity in gregarious animals, is less tolerant than any system of law. When human beings are governed by ‘thou shalt not,’ the individual can practice a certain amount of eccentricity: when they are supposedly governed by ‘love’ or ‘reason,’ he is under continuous pressure to make him behave and think in exactly the same way as everyone else.”

Saul Alinsky explained that people will conform rather than face ridicule: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon”; and “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

George Orwell wrote in “Nineteen Eighty-Four”: “Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation.”

German sociologist Elisabeth Noelle-Neumann described a “spiral of silence.” In a controlled experiment, it was found that individuals denied their privately held values in order to conform to perceived publicly held values, thus avoiding “a negative social judgment.”

Chuck Colson commented on this in his BreakPoint commentary, Nov. 2, 2011, “Breaking the Spiral of Silence”: “Simply stated, out of a desire to avoid reprisal or isolation, people go along with what they think is the popular opinion – even if they object to that opinion personally. Instead of voicing their objections, they remain silent.”

The Washington Post article “Mass surveillance silences minority opinions according to study,” by Karen Turner, March 28, 2016, revealed: “A new study shows that knowledge of government surveillance causes people to self-censor their dissenting opinions online. … The study, published in Journalism and Mass Communication Quarterly, studied the effects of subtle reminders of mass surveillance on its subjects. … Participants reacted by suppressing opinions that they perceived to be in the minority. … The ‘spiral of silence’ is a well-researched phenomenon in which people suppress unpopular opinions to fit in and avoid social isolation.”

In addition to developing manipulative methods to “sway” votes, methods developed to manipulate the “counting” of votes. Stalin is attributed with saying: “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”

If a politician advocates an immoral agenda, and they are willing to lie to the public in order to get elected, what is voter fraud? Without the restraining influence of moral virtue, voter fraud tactics developed, such as:

losing ballots

unsecured mail-in ballots

delay in counting military ballots

same-day registration fraud

inaccurate ballot preparation

allowing non-citizens to vote

refusal to purge voter rolls of deceased voters or those who moved

rigging of electronic voting machines

allegations of Department of Homeland Security hacking into state election systems, which, as expected, they would deny (Georgia, U.S. News, 12/18/16; Indiana, The Daily Caller, 2/21/17)

It any of these methods of voter fraud are discovered, the excuse is made that it was unintentional, unauthorized, or someone’s ineptness, and a public promise is made to “investigate” by the very individuals people who fraudulently won the election.

Cyber security expert John McAfee explained how hackers within government agencies who had the skills to hack through firewalls, would also have the skills to leave a “fake” trail by changing their language, markers, or location, as he said in an interview (RT, 12/30/16): “If it looks like the Russians did it, then I can guarantee you it was not the Russians. … If I was the Chinese and I wanted to make it look like the Russians did it, I would use Russian language within the code, I would use Russian techniques of breaking into the organization.”

Occasionally, when public pressure to address corruption becomes inescapable, a scapegoat is blamed, allowing the real perpetrators stay in office.

Since the potential for corruption lies at the heart of every human being, the remedy is for the general public to exercise eternal vigilance, as Irish politician John Philpot Curran (1750-1817) wrote: “The condition upon which God hath given liberty to man is eternal vigilance … which condition if he break, servitude is at once the consequence of his crime and the punishment of his guilt.”

Eternal vigilance is necessary to keep voting honest, as well as to keep honest citizens voting. President Richard Nixon address the League of Women Voters on their 50th anniversary, April 17, 1969: “A year before the 19th amendment was adopted the League of Women Voters was founded, and that organization, in the past 50 years, has played a major role in this nation on a nonpartisan basis. … Since about 1947, a tremendously escalating role of women in politics in the United States. … I often say that men do the talking and women do the working in campaigns. …”

Nixon continued: “As we look at the past 50 years we wonder what could happen in the next 50 years. … As I look around the world and as I find that India has a woman Prime Minister, Ceylon has a woman Prime Minister, Israel has a woman Prime Minister.”

President Calvin Coolidge told the Daughters of the American Revolution, April 19, 1926: “Who has not heard of Molly Pitcher, whose heroic services at the Battle of Monmouth helped the sorely tried army of George Washington! We have been told of the unselfish devotion of the women who gave their own warm garments to fashion clothing for the suffering Continental Army during that bitter winter at Valley Forge. The burdens of the war were not all borne by the men. …”

Coolidge continued: “Since 1880 there has been a marked increase in the tendency to remain away from the polls on the part of those entitled to vote. … Election day in the olden times was generally considered more or less sacred – one to be devoted to the discharge of the obligations of citizenship. … If the people fail to vote, a government will be developed which is not their government … Such a system of government is doomed to failure.”

