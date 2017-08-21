Wounded judge fires back, kills gunman who ambushed him

() — STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a judge outside an Ohio courthouse (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Latest on the shooting of a judge outside an Ohio courthouse (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A prosecutor says the man who shot and wounded an Ohio judge was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin on Monday identified the shooter as Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Ma’Lik Richmond.

Ma’Lik Richmond served about 10 months in a juvenile lockup after being convicted with another Steubenville High School football player of raping a 16-year-old girl during an alcohol-fueled party in 2012.