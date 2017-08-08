DAILY BLESSING Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration Today's Scripture reading from Zephaniah 3:17 Published: 1 hour ago Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore. Subscribe to feed Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print The LORD your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing. Zephaniah 3:17 Click here for reuse options! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter ShareEmail Print