1st refugees from Australian detention centers headed to U.S.

(NPR) A few dozen refugees held in offshore detention centers run by Australia have left to be resettled in the U.S.

They are the first of up to 1,250 asylum-seekers the Obama administration agreed to accept in a deal with the Australian government in exchange for Australia accepting refugees from Central America.

It’s the same deal that was the subject of a contentious phone call between President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in January. “I think it is a horrible deal, a disgusting deal that I would have never made,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post. “As far as I am concerned, that is enough Malcom [sic]. I have had it.”