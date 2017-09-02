2 Dem congressmen arrested outside Trump Tower

Two Democrats in Congress were arrested Tuesday while sitting on the street outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Reps. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., were on the scene as part of yet another protest against President Trump.

The issue for this event apparently was the president’s plan to discontinue the special protections for illegal aliens provided under Barack Obama’s amnesty program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

According to the Washington Examiner, the two were among a number of members of Congress there and were arrested outside Trump Tower.

Reps. Raul Grijalva and Luis Guittierrez have also been arrested. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) September 19, 2017

The Examiner reported Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., also was at the protest.

Police also arrested New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

A spokeswoman in Gutierrez’ office confirmed the arrest. Grijalva’s office didn’t respond to WND requests for comment.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations, warning other nations to stop Kim Jong Un’s march toward disaster or the U.S. would on its own.

According to the Midtown Manhattan Patch, the rally was by “immigrants rights activists” and members of Congress.

They object to the president’s plan to end DACA in six months. The program, when it was created by Obama, was intended to be temporary, and Trump has decided to give Congress a six-month deadline to come up with a legislative fix.

Gutierrez said in a statement: “We’re taking the necessary steps to make it clear to President Trump, the Republicans and the Democrats that we will continue this peaceful fight for DREAMers and immigrants as long as it takes to enact legislation and put DREAMers in a safe place. A few congressmen and elected-officials gathering in front of Trump Tower doesn’t mean much if it is not backed up by the grassroots and allies and today we are standing with diverse allies to make sure Congress and the president do more than just talk about solutions, they actually follow through with action.”

The report said the protesters were calling on the president to work with Congress to pass a DREAM Act that would providing additional protections for people who came to the U.S. as the children of illegal immigrants.

Advocacy groups including United for Fair Housing, Make the Road New York, New York Communities for Change, Fair Immigration Reform Movement (FIRM) and Make the Road New Jersey were to participate, the report said.

