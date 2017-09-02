2nd Amendment advocates cheer 'concealed carry' decision

Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan M. Gottlieb was rejoicing Friday after a federal appeals court ruled the Constitution does not give authority to officials in the District of Columbia to decide whether a gun owner has a “good” reason to obtain a concealed-carry permit.

“We are grateful,” he said, “that the court has shown considerable wisdom, and this should help advance the effort to assure reasonable concealed carry for district residents. It represents one more advancement in our effort to win firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time.”

It was the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that turned down a demand from the city from the full court to rehear the case Wrenn v. District of Columbia.

SAF noted “not a single judge on the court requested a rehearing.”

The earlier decision from a three-judge panel favored Brian Wrenn and SAF, who had challenged the district’s practice of demanding that citizens provide a “good reason” to be issued a concealed-carry permit.

The court panel struck that requirement.

“Ten years ago, Washington, D.C.’s political leadership tried to extinguish Second Amendment rights before the Supreme Court,” said Alan Gura, the famous attorney who has fought many gun-rights battles in court.

“The result was D.C. v. Heller, a tremendous victory for the rights of all Americans. With the court of appeals again confirming the people’s right to bear arms, Washington, D.C.’s politicians must once again ask themselves whether it makes sense to keep resisting our fundamental rights.”

He was the lawyer to won at the Supreme Court in both the 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller case and in 2010 in the McDonald v. City of Chicago.

“Heller affirmed that the amendment protects an individual right to keep and bear arms, and McDonald incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment,” SAF explained.

The district imposed the “good reason” rule following its earlier gun-control losses in court. The D.C. government had petitioned for the full court to hear the current case, but the judges refused to reconsider the 2-1 decision that came earlier this year.

The Washington Time said the outcome “sets up the potential for the Supreme Court to take up the case as the decision creates a split with four other federal circuits that have found discretionary permitting schemes elsewhere are legal.”

Adam Winkler, a law professor in Los Angeles, told the newspaper, “Because of what the D.C. Circuit didn’t do today, the Supreme Court is now far more likely to take a concealed-carry case.”

The result could be a nationwide precedent for access to concealed-carry permits.

Karl Racine, the attorney general for the district, said he was reviewing whether there would be a further appeal.

Technically, the city had demanded that gun owners prove they have a “good reason to fear injury” or another “proper reason” to have a permit.

Officials described qualifying circumstances as having a job that requires carrying large amounts of cash or something similar.

WND reported last month the now-banished rule had allowed Police Chief Cathy Lanier to deny 99 percent of all carry applications.

Officials in Washington also had claimed their city was “unique” because of its dense population, which includes “thousands of high-ranking federal officials and international diplomats.”

The majority opinion in the July ruling was written by Judge Thomas Beall Griffith, a 2005 George W. Bush appointee, who declared:

At the Second Amendment’s core lies the right of responsible citizens to carry firearms for personal self-defense beyond the home, subject to longstanding restrictions. … The District’s good-reason law is necessarily a total ban on exercises of that constitutional right for most D.C. residents. That’s enough to sink this law under (the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court’s Heller ruling).

Larry Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, told WND in July that the D.C. law was a de facto gun ban that affected all law-abiding people who visit the nation’s capital.

“Overturning the de facto D.C. gun ban on constitutional grounds is very welcome. Not only does it respect the Constitution, it will result in fewer crimes of violence in the district,” he said.

