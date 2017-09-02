2nd video shows suspect punching officer prior to gunfire

(Fox News) A second video emerged Saturday from Friday’s police-involved fatal shooting outside a convenience store in Southern California.

The new video, posted on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, appears to show the still-unidentified suspect throwing punches at a police officer during a physical confrontation, prior to the gunfire.

The video shows the officer appearing to shoot the suspect with a stun gun after the suspect refused to comply with an order to sit down. Seemingly unfazed by the stun gun, the suspect then charges at the officer and appears to repeatedly punch him before being wrestled to the ground.