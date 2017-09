(POLITICO) Sen. Susan Collins on Monday became the third Republican senator to publicly oppose the Graham-Cassidy bill, enough opposition to thwart any last-second revisions to try to get 50 votes to dismantle Obamacare.

Collins’s opposition was expected, but she is now the third hard ‘no’ against the bill, joining GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona. Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and pass the bill.