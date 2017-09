(United Press International) A massive statue of a nude woman is set to stand alongside the Washington Monument later this year.

Organizers of Catharsis On The Mall event have launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking $90,000 to transport the 45-foot-tall statue, titled R-Evolution, to Washington D.C.

“R-Evolution is Deja Solis, a woman standing in her strength and power…expressing her humanity; how she feels when she is safe, when she can just be,” the group said.