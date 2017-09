(KTXL) A 5-year-old California boy was suspended after he told a teacher he had a bomb in his backpack, according to the boy’s parents.

A kindergarten teacher at Great Valley Charter School reportedly asked Jackson Riley to take off his backpack on August 31, but he refused. The boy said a bomb was inside the bag and would explode if he took it off.

“My son’s 5-years-old; obviously there’s no bomb in my kid’s backpack,” Riley’s father told KTXL.

School officials suspended Riley for one day following the incident.