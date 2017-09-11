9/11 now a time to repent

September 11 is no longer just a day for remembrance. It’s a day for repentance.

President Donald Trump, responding to a petition from the Christian group “In God We Trust,” recently declared Friday, September 8, through Sunday, September 10, as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance.

September 11 itself was proclaimed “Patriot Day” by the president.

President Trump’s actions came in response to a petition with more than 200,000 signatures collected by In God We Trust, a coalition of broadcasting networks, pundits and religious leaders.

Don Black, head of the coalition and the CEO of Cornerstone Television Network, said the “redemption of that terrible day” will begin “by humbling ourselves before Almighty God in prayer.”

WND Founder and CEO Joseph Farah first issued the call for such a day on September 11, 2013. He was quickly joined by such figures as Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, former Rep. Michele Bachmann, Greg Laurie and Chuck Norris.

Both Farah and Black cited 2 Chronicles 7:14 as inspiration for this movement. This passage reads: “If my people who are called by name will humble themselves and pray, turning from sin, I will forgive them and heal their land.”

“This is the prescription of a Holy God for national healing,” said Farah of the passage. “He tells believers they are to do four things: humble themselves, pray, seek His face and turn from their wicked ways. In turn, God says He will hear their prayers, forgive their sins and heal their land. Honestly, I believe if believers across America do this, we will see miracles.”

Farah has often expressed his belief in the power of prayer.

“We are a nation originally built on and by prayer,” he said. “Today, as Christians, we can look around and readily see that our beloved homeland is tragically broken and our culture is breaking down and dramatically moving away from God.”

Beginning in 2014, hundreds of thousands of Americans have participated in 9/11 National Day of Prayer and Repentance activities.

The 9/11 Day of Prayer and Repentance has been endorsed by singer Charlie Daniels, historian David Barton, singer Pat Boone, pastor Jack Hayford and Tom Hess of the Jerusalem House of Prayer.

Other endorsers are:

Actor Chuck Norris

Radio host Mancow Muller

Author and radio host Barry Farber

Promise Keepers

Regent University President Carlo Campo

Singer-performer Carman

Pastor Rob Shepitka

Terry James of Rapture Ready Prophecy Web

Ray Thomann of HIA Radio

David Reagan of Lion & Lamb Ministries

Barry & Toni Feinman of Jezreel Ministries

Larry Hutch. TBN broadcaster

Pennsylvania State Sen. Stewart Greenleaf

Jan Markell of Olive Tree Ministries

Bill Wilson

Kay Horner of Cry America

John Radell of Faith and Freedom Coalition

Chuck Missler of Koinonia House

Pastor and author Carl Gallups

Jim Fitzgerald

Singer Jason Crabb

Some of this push toward a national movement of repentance was informed by the writings and teachings of messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, the bestselling author of “The Harbinger” and the new book “The Paradigm.”

Cahn has referred to the events of September 11, 2001 as a great “shaking” and a prophetic warning from God. As explained in the book “The Harbinger” and the video documentary “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,” God uses a certain pattern before imposing judgment.

“Before its destruction as a nation, ancient Israel received nine harbingers, prophetic omens of warning,” Cahn said of his Scriptural findings. “The same nine harbingers are now manifesting in America with immediate ramifications for end-time prophecy.”

America, like ancient Israel, is called to respond with repentance rather than defiance, according to Cahn.

Now, with the nation reeling from natural disasters and ominous signs in the sky, other pastors are also urging Americans to take this time to repent.

Mark Biltz, the discoverer of the “Blood Moons” phenomenon and the author of “God’s Day Timer,” points out the United States is currently in the month of repentance, Elul, according to the biblical calendar. Given recent events, Pastor Biltz says a message of repentance is especially important for Americans.

“I would say God wants us to make a course correction,” the pastor told WND. “We are a nation divided along so many lines. It is like we are fracturing and coming apart at the seams, just as the fault lines from an earthquake. The baseless hatred of one toward another is bringing this nation down just as it did to Israel 2,000 years ago. We see it from the top down in our political leadership and religious leadership as well. Those who are supposed to be the adults are acting like children and this has become the norm.”

Biltz expressed his impatience with those who believe judgment is inevitable.

“God is not willing that any should perish, but that we would repent,” he said.

However, that repentance must be real.

“In Ecclesiastes it says there is a time and a season for every purpose under heaven,” Biltz observed. “The door to repentance is only open for a season and at certain times. The month of Elul is the time and a season! We have until Yom Kippur to repent and then the doors close and judgment is meted out. The doors will open again but when God determines it; this is why the Bible says to seek the LORD while He may be found.”

