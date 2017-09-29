A sports star who keeps me watching

With all the focus on the NFL “downrising,” as I have dubbed it, I haven’t abandoned sports entirely.

In fact, way back in July, I told you about my favorite budding sports superstar – Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Not only is he a humble, soft-spoken 25-year-old Christian athlete, as the season winds to a close, he is getting better every day.

On Monday, he hit his 49th and 50th home run of the season, a new major league baseball record for rookies, eclipsing the great Mark McGwire’s mark. And no one will ever accuse Judge of benefiting from steroids.

By the way, when McGwire set that record, I was living in Los Angeles and following the Angels closely. I even got to be in the broadcast booth a few times with my old buddy Ken Harrelson. I never thought I would see McGwire’s rookie home run record broken – never.

In the process of doing just that, Judge became only the fifth Yankees player in history to hit 50 home runs, joining Babe Ruth (1920, 1921, 1927, 1928), Mickey Mantle (1956, 1961), Roger Maris (1961) and Alex Rodriguez (2007).

At 25 years and 152 days old, Judge is the seventh-youngest player to hit 50 home runs in a season. The only players younger: Prince Fielder (23), Willie Mays (24), Jimmie Foxx (24), Mantle (24), Ralph Kiner (24), Rodriguez (25 years, 49 days) – great names all.

Judge is the seventh Yankees player in history with seven or more multi-homer games in a season, joining Ruth (’20, ’27, ’28), Lou Gehrig (’34), Mantle (’56, ’61), Maris (’61), Jason Giambi (’05) and Rodriguez (’07). Look at those names.

But he’s not just a home run hitter. He’s a complete player, with speed in the outfield, stolen bases and a cannon for an arm in right field.

At the completion of Monday’s game, Judge owns a .620 slugging percentage and a .418 on-base percentage with 124 runs scored and 120 walks to go along with his 50 homers. The only players to hit all those numbers over a full season in the history of modern baseball are – get this exclusive list – Ruth (four times), Foxx and Hank Greenberg in 1938, Mantle in 1961, McGwire in 1998 and Barry Bonds in 2001.

Judge is on pace to be only the third rookie to have the highest on base percentage of any player in the league, joining more distinguished company – Albert Pujols (2001) and Ted Williams (1939).

Additionally, Judge is on pace to become only the sixth player in modern history to combine 50 homers with at least 120 walks and an OBP above .400. The five others: Ruth (again four times), Mantle in 1961, McGwire in 1998-99, Bonds in 2001 and Thome in 2002.

With Judge at 50 homers and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez at 33, the two have combined for the most homers among Yankees teammates since 1961, when Maris hit 61 and Mantle hit 54.

In other words, the guy is unreal – almost too good to be true.

Judge is a giant of a man at 6 feet 8 inches tall, the biggest everyday player in major league history. He doesn’t just hit ordinary home runs. He hits them farther than anyone else. He hit the longest home run this season (495 feet) and has the four hardest-hit home runs at 121.1 mph (the hardest-hit ball of any kind this season), 119.4 mph, 118.6 mph and 118.4 mph.

But what I really love about this guy is his attitude. He stands reverently for the national anthem. He tweets Bible verses. His teammates love him. He’s been compared to Yankee great Derek Jeter in the way he comports himself on and off the field.

So, I’m not writing off baseball any time soon. I’m looking forward to watching Judge every year for many years to come, just as I did Jeter.