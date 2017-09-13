Action taken on teacher who booted kids for Trump slogan

A high-school math teacher in Woodstock, Georgia, has been removed from her classroom after she ordered two of her students to cover the “Make America Great Again” slogan of President Trump and compared it to a swastika.

As WND reported, Lyn Orletsky was a math teacher at River Ridge High School on Aug. 31 when she told her students: “Just like you cannot wear a swastika in school, you cannot wear [Make America Great Again] like that.”

She asked them to flip their shirts inside out or leave.

“Please go. Please go at least for this class.

“I don’t care what you do in other classes but in my class …”

A third student then questioned the teacher.

“Wait, so both of them have to like flip their shirts inside-out because it says Trump on the top?” the unidentified student asked.

“Because it says ‘Make America Great Again.’ The neo-Nazis … I’m not saying about Trump, but the slogan,” the teacher replied before the video ends.

Watch video captured of teacher threatening to expel students for wearing shirts with Trump slogan:

The teacher then sent the students out of her class, either to flip their shirts inside-out or to leave entirely.

Woodstock is in Cherokee County, a conservative county that voted solidly for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The Cherokee County School District apologized and said the teenagers were not in trouble.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our school district dress code,” Cherokee County Schools spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby said at the time.

The parents of Orletsky’s math students were sent a letter from River Ridge High School Principal Darrell Herring Friday. It said Orletsky was removed from the classroom “effective immediately,” and the school had arranged for a substitute teacher to take her place until a new permanent instructor could be assigned.

According to Turning Point News, the letter stated:

“The purpose of this correspondence is to provide you with an update on your child’s math class. Ms. Orletsky is no longer your child’s math teacher effective immediately. We have assigned a substitute teacher and are searching for a knowledgeable and experienced educator to teach these classes for the rest of the school year. Please also be aware that I met with our entire faculty before school on Tuesday and reviewed our dress code and Federal and State laws restricting political activity at school by teachers. We are committed to providing your child with the best education possible to prepare them for future success. …”

A petition at Change.org demanding Orletsky’s resignation has received more than 1,000 signatures.

Some individuals signing the petition explained their reasons for doing so:

“The students should be able to wear the shirts, and it’s not the teacher’s place to monitor their wardrobe or political ideas. She’s the nazi.” – Keri Smith

“That’s her political view and shouldn’t be brought into school. She’s trained to be professional but acting like a student herself.” – Clarence Foust

“You bet it’s wrong. This teacher is there to teach, not have a political opinion. Dumping this teacher would set a fine example.” – Patty Morris

“As a lifelong educator, I find the actions of this teacher deplorable. We, as educators, need to teach RESPECT for the highest office in this country whether we AGREE with the political affiliation or not!! The classroom is NOT the place to further your own agenda, ever!!” – Susan Smith

“This teacher is a bully and has stepped way over the line! Donald Trump is president of the United States and, like it or not, show some respect! These classrooms paid for by the taxpayers should not be filled with any bias of political positions. The so called educators are pushing the liberal agendas to a ridiculous level!” – Debra Heckathorn

“I am so completely sick and tired of the bias, double standard, hypocrisy, and inflammatory remarks made by liberals and far left wing idiots that I am fighting back in the small ways that I can.” – Kathy Merrill

However, the school system will not say whether Orletsky has been fired. Her name is not listed on River Ridge High School’s list of faculty and staff members.

“We can’t discuss ongoing administrative investigations or disciplinary action,” said a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “When a teacher resigns or is recommended by the Superintendent for termination, it is added to a School Board meeting agenda, which is a public record. The agenda can be amended at any time.”

