(THE BLAZE) Actress and outspoken abortion advocate Martha Plimpton (“The Goonies” and a host of TV shows) proudly told a Seattle audience that she got her “first abortion” at age 19 from a Seattle Planned Parenthood and that it was her “best” abortion.

“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” the gravelly voiced Plimpton told the #ShoutYourAbortion audience gathered at the city’s Town Hall. “I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood!”