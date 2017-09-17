Army reveals 1st line of defense against North Korea

Country-rock star Charlie Daniels calls North Korea’s Kim Jong Un a “demented little brat” and suggests there are only two approaches to the hermit regime, which this week launched another missile that flew over Japan, according to a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“A preemptive strike or sit back and wait for Kim to get up in a bad mood one morning and push the button and watch all hell break loose.”

But the U.S. Army has a third option: rely on its first line of defense, the “Dungeon Dragons.”

The Army says its system may help reassure the targets of North Korea’s threats.

The brain of the system is more than four stories below ground, where soldiers from the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade provide “24/7 real-time surveillance of the tactical ballistic missile threat on the Korean Peninsula.”

The team ensures the U.S. ballistic missile defense is prepared to respond to any threats in the Korean theater of operations.

“From the most southern point in South Korea to the 38th parallel, the 8th Army mantra of ‘fight tonight’ reverberates throughout every unit along the way. This motto is embraced by the soldiers of both the Fire Direction Center and Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer office, who coordinate on the early detection of missile threats on the peninsula,” the military service said.

“The primary mission of the FDC and the ADAFCO is to provide situational awareness to our brigade commander on the Korean Peninsula,” explained Staff Sgt. Raul Duenas.

He’s an air defense battle management system operator who works in the FDC and watches multiple systems that provide a common operating picture of tactical ballistic missiles threats.

“The images are depicted with detailed information to enable his team to submit time-sensitive reports both vertically and horizontally for 360-degree situational awareness when a missile is launched,” the Army said.

“If something were to happen, we would be the first people to know about it,” said Duenas. “We will be the first ones to see it. We will have to quickly react to make the necessary phone calls and disseminate information about the event.”

“Our job is to monitor the screens to see the first signs of any threat,” added Spc. Ryan Buchanan. “We are the ones that monitor the radars and see what happens in the air.”

