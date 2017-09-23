Army to test war ideas on video-game system

World War III has been fought millions of times already on video gaming systems.

Gamers blow up buildings, cities, countries and each other with weapons ranging from the traditional to fantasy.

Now the U.S. Army intends to take advantage of those computer technologies to improve its future performance in real fights, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Army officials have announced the rollout of a gaming system called Operation Overmatch that will let soldiers test virtual versions of gear and operation concepts.

Lt. Col. Brian Vogt, who is with the U.S. Army’s Capabilities Integration Center, explained, “Gaming is not just for entertainment anymore, now it is for experimenting.”

He said the gaming allows soldiers to connect to a new concept, without the funding needed for actual development.

“This allows for improving ideas on future concepts. You can find things you like and don’t like,” he said.

“How you would use this gear? How would you be able to defeat the enemy in this scenario? You can shape ideas of what you think they should look like,” he said.

It’s the Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center’s Software Engineering Directorate’s Army Game Studio that is coordinating with Army Capabilities Integration Center on the idea.

