At 90, Anita Dittman still fighting for faith

At 90 years young, Anita Dittman continues to speak out against the rising tide of anti-Semitism. She experienced it firsthand as a child growing up in Nazi Germany during Hitler’s quest for power that would plunge nations into a Second World War.

At the start of the war, very few believed that the German people would allow the extermination of German Jews. And no one thought it would lead to full-blown genocide.

Young Anita was caught in the middle of this turmoil. Her father was Aryan, while her mother was Jewish. With the drumbeat of war closing in, and the persecution of Jews and Jewish sympathizers becoming more intense, Anita’s father abandoned his family. Anita and her older sister were traumatized watching their mother, Hilde, desperately try to hold the family together.

Soon, Jews were being thrown out of their homes and forced into cramped quarters (the ghettoes). This “resettlement” allowed the Nazis to confiscate the earnings of the Jewish population, control their movement and then later easily corral them into forced labor or death camps.

That is exactly what happened to the Dittmans. Anita, by then a teenager, was sent to work at various labor camps near the Eastern front. Hilde was sent to Theresienstadt, a death camp in Czechoslovakia that became quarantined because of a typhus epidemic.

In the midst of these atrocities, Anita was able to survive largely because of her newfound faith in Jesus. Before being sent to the labor camps, a Lutheran pastor, Ernst Hornig, ministered to the Dittmans. Pastor Hornig was even able to secure a passport to England for Anita’s older sister, Hella. Unfortunately, the passports for Anita and her mother never came as Germany closed its borders.

It would take another two harrowing years before Anita could twice escape prison camps and then cross the German border to reunite with her mother.

Anita Dittman and her co-author, Jan Markell, have written a book, “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell,” about Anita’s story of hope, faith, forgiveness, and the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter. This powerful true story is more timely than ever. And now WND Films is working hard to bring it to the big screen.

WND Films, led by its vice president, George Escobar, has secured the story rights, written the screenplay and is working with notable filmmakers to raise the production funding to make the movie.

Why is this movie important?

Why is this the best movie to make at this moment in time? Simply this: If we forget our history and ignore our mistakes, we will suffer greatly by repeating them.

All the critical issues Anita faced in the 1930s and 40s are coming back:

Fake News being perpetrated like Nazi propaganda, undermining our freedoms. Persecution, not just of the Jews, but now of Christians as well. People are trading away their liberty for a false sense of security, as Germans did, giving rise to Hitler. Faith in God is being tossed aside as irrelevant or used as a weapon to silence us.

