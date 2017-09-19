Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Sarah, a sales associate at Walmart, notices a man in the card section.

When she walks by an hour later and sees him still there she walks over to see if she can help.

“Can I help you?” she asks.

“Well I don’t know” the man responds.

“I’m having a problem, I can’t find anything that my wife would believe!”

