Author: 'Real hardcore violence' coming in 2020

America is a different place today than it was one year ago. Opposition to the president no longer means simply delivering fiery speeches at a rally or marching in the streets holding handmade signs; today it also means beating, kicking and shoving the president’s supporters, or those believed to be his supporters.

Scott Greer, deputy editor at The Daily Caller, wrote his book “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination” in 2016, before Donald Trump assumed the presidency.

He wrote about the vitriol many white students faced at college campuses around the country, but not even he foresaw the full extent of the venomous response Trump would arouse in so many people.

“I would say the one surprising thing is the introduction of violence, physical violence into these acts,” Greer said during a recent appearance on the Hagmann Report. “This is not something you really saw when I was writing this book.”

Greer said one of the inspirations for “No Campus For White Men” was the student-led racial protest at the University of Missouri in 2015, at which a female professor memorably called for “some muscle” to help remove a photojournalist who was trying to film the protesters.

The professor’s mere threat of physical violence against an innocent reporter drew widespread condemnation at the time.

“Now we’re just seeing people get beaten with 4X4s and all types of means all throughout the country and on college campuses,” Greer said. “I mean, Berkeley, whenever a controversial speaker or rally is set to appear, it turns into a war zone. This is something I didn’t necessarily see happening immediately after my book.”

At the forefront of anti-Trump violence is antifa, the movement of militant radical left-wing “anti-fascists” who violently confront people they perceive to be white supremacists, neo-Nazis, fascists or members of other right-wing groups.

Greer does not primarily blame any wealthy or powerful left-wing leaders for fueling antifa’s rise; rather, he said they are mostly full of organic rage.

“When it comes to antifa, most of that is coming from your average leftist being so unhinged and mentally deranged by Trump winning that they literally believe a fascist dictator is in charge of the White House and they have to stop him by any means necessary,” Greer explained.

The rise of antifa has prompted leftists all over the Internet to ponder the question, “Is it OK to punch a Nazi?” Many of them have answered in the affirmative.

But some antifa members also hold liberals in contempt; Greer pointed to the spray painted antifa slogan “Liberals get the bullet too.”

Greer believes antifa is more extreme than Black Lives Matter. He noted Black Lives Matter has tamped down its actions and its rhetoric during the Trump era, probably because they sense the Trump Justice Department will come down hard on them if they stir up any trouble. But the antifa feel no such inhibitions.

“They are definitely more willing to use violence, more lethal violence,” Greer said. “Black Lives Matter was more stirring up riots and kind of the unrest in city streets. Antifa is more about directed violence, where they’re actually going to go out and attack their enemies and possibly use lethal violence. It’s surprising that nobody has yet to die from this violence, and I think maybe by year’s end, maybe within a year, somebody will have died due to antifa violence.”

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer.

Some public figures seem to be catching on to just how dangerous antifa can be. Last week Nancy Pelosi condemned antifa attacks against conservative demonstrators in Berkeley, California. Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, also criticized antifa after the Berkeley incident, leading to plenty of backlash from the left.

Some media outlets have begun to speak out against antifa as well. The Washington Post editorial board criticized the group in an op/ed last week. Even left-wing site Vox published “The Case Against Antifa” while The Atlantic questioned whether antifa’s violent tactics are undermining its own goals.

Greer does not think increased media criticism will dissuade antifa members willing to don black masks while they battle in the streets, but he does think it will impact liberals who cheer on antifa from the sidelines.

“I think there is a waking up in the media that they’re not going to tolerate this behavior and they’re going to show more of these violent scenes so they’re not going to have that mainstream support that they had after Charlottesville,” Greer said.

“So that is a big development because antifa can’t be showing up at rallies anymore and expecting that everyone there who’s left of center is going to be happy that they’re there. They’re going to show some pushback. They’ll be like, ‘We don’t want these people here.’ They’re going to direct police their way.”

What’s more, increased negative media coverage of antifa will bring more attention from law enforcement agencies, Greer reasoned. And if antifa continue to use violence, liberals may even demand law enforcement investigations into the group.

“Really the only thing that’s going to start dissuading them is to see serious prison sentences,” Greer posited. “They have to know if they show up and start committing acts of violence, that they’re going to go to jail for a long time. And once that happens on a consistent basis, I think you’ll start to see the momentum for antifa depleted severely.”

However, as it stands now, antifa epitomizes the deep divisions within American society in the Trump era. Greer foresees increased balkanization in the next few years, especially along racial, ethnic and cultural lines. He doesn’t see how those divisions will be resolved.

“They don’t want to accept Trump’s message that we’re just going to get jobs, we’re going to put Americans first no matter what your racial or ethnic background is, we’re all going to come together as Americans,” he said of the left. “They’ve rejected that message in favor of identity politics where they just want to stress their own racial identity above that of being an American. So they’ve rejected this unifying national identity in favor of one that’s more tribalistic, and you’re going to see more of this tribalistic conflict in the years to come.”

Given the ubiquitous nature of identity politics in America, Greer believes the country is headed towards another turbulent presidential election. In fact, he thinks 2020 will be even worse than 2016.

“We thought the 2016 election was brutal; the 2020 election is going to make 2016 seem like a very civil debate in comparison, I think, by how things are going right now in 2017,” Greer declared.

He said he believes the Democratic candidates will be so extreme during their primary that the eventual winner will have to run on a hard-left, identity politics-driven platform. Because the campaign rhetoric will be at a fever pitch, Greer foresees violence possibly marring the 2020 election in a way it didn’t impact 2016.

“I think you’re going to see real hardcore violence, like antifa breaking into an auditorium and there being massive fistfights, stuff like that happening in 2020,” he predicted. “So I think in 2018 Republicans are going to retain control of Congress, and that is going to make Democrats even more extreme in 2020.”

