Bannon spills bean on Priebus' warning to Trump

(DAILYL MAIL) Reince Priebus told Donald Trump in the days following the October 2016 release of embarrassing audio from a 2005 Access Hollywood taping that he would lose the presidential election by a wide margin if he didn’t quit.

The infamous audio, in which Trump is heard bragging that famous men can get away with groping women – ‘Grab ’em by the p***y – you can do anything’ – marked the low point in Trump’s campaign.

The then-chairman of the Republican National Committee and future White House chief of staff gave Candidate Trump his politically shortsighted advice in an all-hands-on-deck campaign meeting, according to Steve Bannon.