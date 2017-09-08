Bannon spills bean on Priebus' warning to Trump

Prediction made after leak of infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape

(DAILYL MAIL) Reince Priebus told Donald Trump in the days following the October 2016 release of embarrassing audio from a 2005 Access Hollywood taping that he would lose the presidential election by a wide margin if he didn’t quit.

The infamous audio, in which Trump is heard bragging that famous men can get away with groping women – ‘Grab ’em by the p***y – you can do anything’ – marked the low point in Trump’s campaign.

The then-chairman of the Republican National Committee and future White House chief of staff gave Candidate Trump his politically shortsighted advice in an all-hands-on-deck campaign meeting, according to Steve Bannon.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.