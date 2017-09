(DAILY MAIL) — Police evacuated tourists from the area around Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia church as part of an anti-terror operation after a false alarm of a van carrying a suspicious package.

Specialist bomb disposal experts have been sent to the area to check a van, police said, but have now confirmed it was a false alarm.

The Catalan police force tweeted: ‘It is a false alarm. Situation has normalized in Sagrada Família.’

The nearest tube station was closed and locals and holidaymakers were ordered away from cafe and bar terraces and told to take refuge inside premises.