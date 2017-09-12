'Be Thou Prepared' – $4.95 today only!

The world is not safe. Terrorist attacks are on the rise and ever-threatening. Natural disasters are occurring with increased impact and intensity. Christians are being targeted and persecuted in America.

It’s time for the church to step up and be prepared for trials and tribulation to come. And today only, WND readers can get Carl Gallups’ acclaimed new book, “Be Thou Prepared: Equipping the Church for Persecution and Times of Trouble,” for only $4.95 – a whopping $12 discount on the regular $16.95 price!

“Be Thou Prepared” warns of the imminent Christian persecution coming to the United States and explains the role of faith in times of trouble. “Be Thou Prepared” deals with spiritual and practical readiness for what’s bound to come – sooner or later. While acknowledging that true hope lies in faith and reliance on God in the face of disaster and persecution, “Be Thou Prepared” also makes the biblical case for preparedness for all types of situations – not as an option, but as a spiritual imperative.

In it, you’ll learn:

How did the early church deal with disaster and persecution?

What does the Bible say about being prepared for disasters?

Should Christians protect themselves with firearms?

Should we stockpile supplies?

How should we be prepared for the possibility of a coming economic collapse, an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack or a potentially looming World War III?

What are Christians to do in the face of growing persecution?

How can we be effective witnesses in times of distress?

… and much more.

Full of practical advice on maintaining necessary medical supplies, storing food, arranging for temporary shelters and more, “Be Thou Prepared” equips Christians and Christian leaders to understand the best way they can prepare themselves and their congregations so as not to be caught off guard but to be ready to help those in need when evil comes to their door.

Reviews:

“A courageous book in opposition to the rampant persecution of Christians in our time. Very few authors can write with this author’s knowledge and deep understanding of the Christian faith and its many enemies. Carl Gallups has written another gem.” – Jeff Kuhner, host of “The Kuhner Report,” WRKO AM 680, Boston

“‘Be Thou Prepared’ is of paramount importance and could save not only your life, but the lives of your families and also many others . . . Get a copy in the hands of friends, family, neighbors, and other church groups, and build strong relationships as you network together, preparing for the future.” – Charl van Wyk, pastor, missionary and bestselling author of “Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self Defense”

“‘Be Thou Prepared’ challenges us to be ready for tough times ahead, including the persecution of Christians, possible violence against Christians and the impact of natural disasters. Carl Gallups reminds us that just like the early Christians, we must be prepared to uphold our faith in troubled times. This is a must-read for all who see disturbing trends in America and want to be ready to defend sacred Biblical principles in a permissive and secular era.” – Dr. Grace Vuoto, editor of Politics and Culture at WorldTribune.com and host of American Heartland with Dr. Grace on WTSB AM 1080

“I. Love. This. Book. Author Carl Gallups uses brilliantly simple language to tell the believing Christian just how to prepare for the final days. Read the Bible first. Read the Constitution second. And read ‘Be Thou Prepared’ next. It’s powerful, practical, political and biblical all rolled into one, and it’ll tell you step-by-step how to put on the full armor of God, circa twenty-first century.” – Cheryl Chumley, journalist, columnist and author of “Police State USA: How Orwell’s Nightmare Is Becoming Our Reality”

“Hallelujah! The first Christian manifesto for being prepared physically and spiritually for tribulation ahead.” – Pastor Mark Biltz, founder of El Shaddai Ministries and author of “Blood Moons”

About the author: Carl Gallups is a pastor, bestselling author, radio talk show host and a former Florida law enforcement officer. He serves on the Board of Regents at the University of Mobile in Mobile, Ala. He is a popular prophecy conference speaker and is a guest commentator on numerous radio and television programs.

