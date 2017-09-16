Berkeley police release mugshots of Ben Shapiro protesters

(Fox News) Berkeley Police released the mugshots and identification of five of the nine people arrested Thursday night protesting at the University of California, Berkeley during an appearance by conservative speaker Ben Shapiro.

Four of the five people identified were arrested for carrying a “banned weapon.”

Sarah Roark, 44, of San Francisco, Michael Paul Sullivan, 29, of Hayward and Eddy Robinson, 44, of Oakland, were all arrested for carrying a banned weapon.

Hannah Benjamin, 20, of Fremont, was also arrested for carrying a banned weapon but she was accused of battery on a police officer, too. Kerem Celik, 18, of Saratoga, was arrested for “disturbing the peace.”