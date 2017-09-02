Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

(WAFB) A fake Facebook post is making the rounds on social media. This post shows a track for Hurricane Irma barreling straight for the Texas coast. At first glance, it looks pretty believable, but a tweet from the National Weather Service Friday exposed the image as phony, saying among other things that the organization only forecasts storm information five days out. The image the organization posted shows Irma’s path through Tuesday.

“There’s been a lot of reaction to it today. It’s not something we want to see,” said WAFB First Alert Weather Team’s Steve Caparotta.

Caparotta has spent years tracking the tropics and says dealing with these kind of posts is always difficult. “It’s changed the game,” Caparotta explained. “Things can look very official. In this case, they took an official map from the National Hurricane Center and just modified it a little bit.”