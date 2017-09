(NJ.com) A city police officer saved a distraught man from falling to his death from an eighth-floor apartment Sunday morning.

The officer’s body camera was recording as the man dangled from a window in the Trent Center high-rise apartments on Greenwood Avenue.

The rookie officer, Freddy Jimenez, was there because the man’s wife had just died of natural causes, police said.

The distraught man went to another room and climbed out of a window and was hanging by his fingertips, police said. The apartments do not have balconies.