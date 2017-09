(DAILY CALLER) Rev. Bill Shillady, Hillary Clinton’s spiritual adviser, will have his recently published book pulled from bookshelves after a pastor found an extensive amount of plagiarism in the book.

The book, “Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton,” was based on emails that were sent to Clinton from Shillady starting in April 2015 continuing through December 2016.