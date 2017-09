(FOX NEWS) Thousands of people are lining up at the border of Venezuela and Colombia each morning, desperate to escape Nicolas Maduro’s collapsing socialist state, with some vowing not to return until the “president who spends money while his people die of hunger” is ousted.

The economic and political crisis is putting pressure on Venezuela’s neighbor as around 25,000 people cross the Simón Bolívar International bridge each day to reach the Colombian town of Cucuta.