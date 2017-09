(Columbus Ledger) After about four hours of deliberations late Thursday, a Muscogee County State Court jury returned a verdict of almost $1 million against a Columbus bail bonding company in a case of mistaken identity.

The jury awarded Jasmine Hayes $350,000 in compensatory damages and $600,000 in punitive damages against John F. Law, doing business as Ace Bonding Co., said Hayes’ attorney David Rayfield of Waldrep Mullin & Callahan LLC.