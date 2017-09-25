Boy, 15, arrested after 6 injured in mall acid attack

(London Independent) A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after six people were injured on Saturday night in what police suspect was a mass acid attack in Stratford, east London.

It came after a “noxious substance” was thrown in several areas – including by the Westfield shopping centre and Olympic Park – during a stand-off between two groups of males, police said.

Witnesses described how innocent victims caught in the crossfire screamed in pain after being hit with fluid, with one shouting: “‘I can’t see, I can’t see.”

They said the attacks came after a brawl erupted inside the Stratford Centre between the youths and the trouble then spilled outside.