'Breathtaking, hidden surprise' in controversial book of Bible

Are millions of Christians missing something tremendous and inspiring that’s hidden in the Holy Bible?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to a best-selling author who says countless Christians and Jews are oblivious to what has been brilliantly embedded by God in an ancient Scripture that many people don’t even think belongs in the Bible.

“There is a breathtaking, hidden surprise that has been sitting in Scripture for thousands of years,” says Joe Kovacs, who explains what has been overlooked by so many in the brand-new, highly anticipated book, “Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don’t Want You to Know.”

“What’s fascinating and ironic is that virtually the entire story of the Bible spanning thousands of years is condensed and placed in clandestine fashion in a book that never even mentions God or the personal name of God.”

“But this book is one of the most interesting and revealing in all of Scripture, because it cinematically and somewhat secretly broadcasts the entire plan of God in just ten chapters. This highly overlooked and often maligned book of the Bible that reveals so much is none other than the book of Esther. Yes, folks, Esther.”

In “Shocked by the Bible 2,” Kovacs demonstrates that many Scriptures not only have an ostensible, physical meaning, but also a secondary spiritual meaning that sheds light on what is taking place in the unseen spiritual dimension that we don’t see with our physical eyes.

“Esther provides a prime example of how glorious God really is when we realize there’s a parallel story being presented that transcends what is taking place on Earth,” says Kovacs. “The story of God becomes clear when it’s read with our spiritual eyes open.”

“Shocked by the Bible 2” explains in extreme detail how the main characters in Esther represent the most famous and powerful players in Scripture in both the seen dimension of physical Earth and the unseen dimension of heaven where God and the angels dwell.

“I name the names concerning whom each person represents based on what is revealed elsewhere in Scripture, so there’s no guesswork involved,” says Kovacs. “Everyone will be shocked by the Bible again when they come to realize how God orchestrated world events and had the Good News concerning His amazing Master Plan hidden inside Esther.”

Kovacs, a Bible-believing Christian, received worldwide acclaim in 2008 when he published the first “Shocked by the Bible,” as the original book soared to No. 1 on three different Amazon.com best-seller charts. He also is the author of “The Divine Secret.” Both books have 4-star ratings on Amazon.com.

“This new book, ‘Shocked by the Bible 2,’ is definitely more advanced than the first ‘Shocked,’ because it’s time to grow and mature into the person you’re meant to be, making the transition from spiritual milk to spiritual meat,” says Kovacs. There are tons more facts we all need to know. I was even shocked by the Bible while writing this sequel.”

The new book is already receiving high praise.

Michael Savage, the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and national radio talk-show host, raves: “‘Shocked by the Bible 2’ is a must read for every God-fearing, Bible-loving reader. If you believe there is a ‘grand design’ created by the One True God, this book will become another light along your path.”

Bob Barney, editor of ThePlainTruth.com says, “Joe Kovacs has made the Bible understandable for today’s readers. Nobody in 100 years has done a better job informing countless people about what the Bible really says. His books are not theology, just facts!”

“Shocked by the Bible 2” is fearless as it investigates:

There are three words of Jesus that most Christians don’t believe

The intriguing meaning of shaking the dust off your feet

Satan’s destiny is not what most people think

The destiny of unrepentant evildoers is completely different from what most churches teach

Some prayers are detestable to God

Important Bible themes are secretly embedded inside famous Hollywood productions such as “The Matrix,” “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Star Wars,” “The Big Short,” “Blade Runner,” “Groundhog Day,” “The Truman Show” and “The Walking Dead”

The Bible explains who creates and allows evil (Hint: It’s not the devil)

The possible day of Satan’s destruction revealed

The biblical origin of the fear of the number 13 and perhaps Friday the 13th

Worshipers of God did unspeakably evil things to their own children

The world’s most famous prostitute was never actually a hooker

There is a resurrection no one talks about

There is more than one chance for people to repent

Judgment Day does NOT mean that everyone is thrown into a fire

The most shocking statement of the Bible is avoided and suppressed by most pastors

Believers have an important job to do once Jesus returns

Jesus is not the only judge of the world

Did Jesus really nail the law of God to His cross?

The reason why people will want to obey God in the future

Deception began long before Adam and Eve were created

God has a serious problem with “every green tree” used to worship him

There’s an important reason why God allows evil, and many pastors don’t even know what it is

There is an unknown sin that is killing millions of Christians

The future way Jesus is going to “fulfill” the law

Why the Bible talks about “Another Jesus”

The true meaning of the phrase: “a little lower than the angels”

The Bible says flesh-and-blood humans are meant to be changed into spirit beings

There is a time coming when there won’t be darkness of night anymore

The mystery of Enoch is no longer a mystery

Today’s society is Opposite World

Plus many more …

Kovacs says: “Thank God there are people who still have an interest in truth, because the Bible is completely true, and it holds more mind-blowing information than we can possibly imagine.”

