Chilling peek inside John McCain's wicked heart

The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? – Jeremiah 17:9

Sen. John McCain is at it again!

Sen. McCain recently wrote a scathing column for the Washington Post attacking President Donald Trump as “poorly informed” and “impulsive.” McCain stated, “We are not his subordinates. … we don’t answer to him.”

The Arizona senator also called for compromise on a litany of important items, including on Trump’s campaign promise to build a “big, beautiful wall.” McCain wrote that “a literal wall might not be the most effective means” to secure the border. Instead, he wants a “comprehensive” bill Democrats can get behind.

John McCain is losing it! Or, perhaps this is the real McCain finally coming out. During his 30 years in the Senate, McCain has fooled the public and pretended to be a conservative Republican. The fake news media have depicted him as a “maverick” who isn’t afraid to stand up to his own party. But McCain has always been a RINO, and he is not an honorable man. The election of President Trump is exposing his true nature and lack of character.

McCain, 81, is a Navy veteran who spent five-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war in the Vietnam War, and he has never gotten over Donald Trump mocking him as “not a war hero” during the 2016 campaign. He needs to get over his anger before he passes from this earth.

With the encouragement of President Trump, millions of Americans wished McCain well and prayed for his recovery after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in late July, only to be betrayed by him when he joined with liberal Republicans to defeat the GOP’s “skinny repeal” of Obamacare. McCain’s vote against the bill delivered a major setback for Republicans. The vote also robbed Trump of his first major legislative victory.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he had been in constant contact with McCain leading up to the betrayal vote.

McCain has also attacked Trump over the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. He condemned the president for his statement, even though Trump’s initial statement disavowing hate and violence “on many sides” was spot on. That didn’t stop McCain.

He tweeted: “There’s no moral equivalency between racists and Americans standing up to defy hate & bigotry. The president of the United States should say so.”

According to McCain, the true Americans are Antifa and Black Lives Matter, the people who started and escalated the violence.

McCain also had the audacity to attack Trump for pardoning legendary Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio – who is beloved by the people of Arizona. Everyone knows the investigation into Sheriff Joe was a political witch hunt by Obama cronies in the Department of Justice. They wanted to make an example of the sheriff for supporting Trump and for enforcing immigration laws. McCain knows this, but his judgment is clouded by his anger toward Trump.

McCain is the consummate compromiser. According to the Arizona Republic, McCain reportedly spoke to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer about joining forces again to pass the “Gang of Eight” bill – an awful, far-reaching 2013 bill that offered amnesty and citizenship to illegal aliens.

McCain was nowhere to be found while conservatives organized under the tea-party banner to fight Barack Obama’s out-of-control spending and attack on the Constitution. McCain referred to tea-party supporters as “hobbits”!

With his unrelenting attack against Trump, McCain is revealing himself, and he doesn’t even realize it.

We have a great president who is working hard to make “America Great Again,” and this cowardly RINO is fighting against him and against the good people in this country. Arizonans, I blame you, because you had a chance to get rid of this man, but you voted for him over and over again.

I recall when John McCain spoke in Southern California in 2008 during his presidential run against Obama. I thought he was a good guy. I voted for him because he presented himself as a conservative who loved his country and the military – I didn’t know he was a RINO!

McCain is not the only RINO being exposed. Many others have been unmasked.

Despite his boyish smile and talk of “conservatism,” I don’t trust House Speaker Paul Ryan. He is too quick to condemn the president – like he did with his recent remarks slamming Trump over his Charlottesville statement. Ryan appeared at a CNN forum and said Trump’s initial statement was “wrong,” and, “It was not only morally ambiguous, it was equivocating.”

And Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said, “[The] president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.”

We the people must be aware and remain vigilant so, when we vote in 2018 and beyond, we elect real conservatives. We need to stand back and pay attention to what’s going on so we are not deceived. The betrayal by John McCain and other RINOs is an opportunity to wake up and change so we don’t repeat the same mistakes.

John McCain betrayed Donald Trump and the American people: