(London Independent) China’s earthquake administration has said it detected a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in North Korea, which it suspects was caused by an explosion.

The report has raised fears that the isolated state has tested another nuclear bomb. The Chinese administration said in a statement on its website that the quake was recorded at a depth of zero kilometres.

China’s official Xinhua news agency said the epicentre was in roughly the same place as a similar shallow earthquake on 3 September, which turned out to be caused by North Korea’s sixth and largest nuclear test.