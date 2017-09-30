Christian author: Satan the devil to become physical man

The Bible says Satan the devil, the former angel stationed at God’s heavenly throne who has been the enemy of the Creator and mankind for centuries, will become a physical man in his final moments, according to a brand-new book by a best-selling Christian author.

The stunning revelation is made in “Shocked by the Bible 2” by author Joe Kovacs, a Bible-believing Christian noted for revealing astonishing facts in Scripture.

“The Bible is completely true,” says Kovacs, “and it clearly demonstrates the final destiny for the wicked, and that includes the most wicked one, Satan the devil.”

“Millions of Christians already know the Bible says that the fallen angel also known as Satan or Lucifer will be tossed into the lake of fire. But what they don’t realize is that at some point before that moment, the Bible also indicates Satan will be transformed by God from his status as a spirit being into a physical human being, a typical man to suffer the fate of the wicked.”

Kovacs points out that God has stated in the Bible that He tells everyone the end of the story well in advance, so people will know when it finally happens that it’s taking place all according to the divine Master Plan.

“I declare the end from the beginning,” says God in Isaiah 46:10.

Kovacs notes, “The end of Satan is told through countless Scriptures in the Bible, from Genesis where it was foretold that Jesus would eventually crush the serpent’s head, to Revelation where he’s tossed into the lake of fire. And there are dozens of passages in between that provide extreme detail about the final destiny for the wicked one.”

Among the most jaw-dropping details in “Shocked by the Bible 2” is the fact that God will change Satan from an angel to a physical, mortal human being.

“People can read it for themselves right now,” says Kovacs. “This has been in the Bible for thousands of years, and most people just gloss right over it. Satan, who wants to be like the Most High God, is going to be changed into a mortal man just before he’s executed.”

Here’s what God has already told Satan: “Wilt thou yet say before him that slayeth thee, I am God? but THOU SHALT BE A MAN, and no God, in the hand of him that slayeth thee.” (Ezekiel 28:9 King James Version)

In a more modern translation such as the New International Version, that same quote from God states: “Will you then say, ‘I am a god,’ in the presence of those who kill you? You will be but a mortal, not a god, in the hands of those who slay you.” (Ezekiel 28:9 NIV)

Kovacs explains, “Not only does God clearly tell Satan the devil that he is not a god, the Creator also informs the dark angel that he will eventually become a mortal man, and that he will be SLAIN, suffering the wages of sin, which is death, according to the apostle Paul in Romans 6:23.”

Kovacs says God also spoke through the prophet Isaiah of Satan’s final moments, noting that people on the Earth will look upon Satan’s dead body once he’s turned into a man:

“Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit. They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, IS THIS THE MAN that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms … ?” (Isaiah 14:15-16 KJV)

And once Satan is slain, Kovacs says prophecy shows Satan will never exist in any form again.

“All those who know you among the nations are appalled at you. You have become an object of horror and will never exist again.” (Ezekiel 28:19 HCSB)

Kovacs says: “If people would just read the words on the pages of their Bible and believe them for what they plainly say, their eyes would open up to what God has been broadcasting to humans since the garden of Eden.

“All wicked individuals, if they do not repent of their sin and obey their Maker, are going to be killed in the lake of fire, being consumed into ashes and destroyed from any further existence. This is a main message of the Bible.”

And there are many other Scriptures which detail the end of “the wicked,” both in the physical and spiritual dimensions. Here are just a few:

The wicked die and disappear, but the family of the godly stands firm. (Proverbs 12:7 NLT)

And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming (2 Thessalonians 2:8 KJV)

He will put the wicked men to a horrible death (Matthew 21:41 NLT)

though the wicked spring up like grass and all evildoers flourish, they will be destroyed forever. (Psalm 92:7 NIV)

You have made my enemies retreat before me; I annihilate those who hate me. (Psalm 18:40 HCSB)

"Everyone seeking the complete truth of God will want to read 'Shocked by the Bible 2,'" says Kovacs, "because they are most likely not getting the whole story in their church, sad to say. People have been deceived into not believing the words in their own Bible. It's time to make the Bible clear once and for all."



