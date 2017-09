(DAILY MAIL) — A Christian teenager has been beaten to death by his classmates for drinking from the same glass as a Muslim.

High-flying Sharoon Masih, 17, was battered by fellow students in a classroom in the Vehari District in Punjab, Pakistan, on just his fourth day at a new school.

Shockingly, the boy’s teacher was in the room when the brutal attack took place, but claims he didn’t see anything because he was reading a newspaper.