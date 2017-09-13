Classic communist tactic: Forget or rewrite history

On Sept. 13, 1814, just weeks after they burned the U.S. Capitol, British forces attacked Baltimore, Maryland – the third largest city in America.

Britain had the largest global empire in world history, controlling 13 million square miles – almost a quarter of the Earth’s land – and nearly half billion people – one-fifth of the world’s population at that time. Out of nearly 200 countries in the world, only 22 were never controlled or invaded by Britain.

As the War of 1812 progressed, British soldiers marched toward Baltimore. On their way, they captured an elderly physician of Upper Marlboro, Dr. William Beanes. The town feared Dr. Beanes would be hanged, so they asked attorney Francis Scott Key to sail with Colonel John Skinner under a flag of truce to the British flagship Tonnant in order to arrange a prisoner exchange.

Concerned their plans of attacking Baltimore would be discovered, the British placed Francis Scott Key and Colonel Skinner under armed guard aboard the H.M.S. Surprise. They were transferred to a sloop where they watched 19 British ships fire continuously for 25 hours over 1,800 cannon balls, rockets and mortar shells at the earthen Fort McHenry.

Fort McHenry was named for Secretary of War James McHenry, who had signed the Declaration of Independence. His son, John McHenry, fought in the battle.

President James Madison, known as the “Chief Architect of the Constitution,” had declared a national day of prayer, July 9, 1812, stating: “I do therefore recommend … rendering the Sovereign of the Universe … public homage … acknowledging the transgressions which might justly provoke His divine displeasure … seeking His merciful forgiveness. … and with a reverence for the unerring precept of our holy religion, to do to others as they would require that others should do to them.”

On July 23, 1813, Madison issued another day of prayer, referring to: “religion, that gift of Heaven for the good of man.”

During the Battle of Fort McHenry, the citizens of Baltimore extinguished every light in every window so that the British would not be able to use them to get their aim. A thunderstorm providentially blew in and rained so hard the ground was softened, allowing most of the cannon balls to sink in the mud.

With the darkness broken by lightning and the new exploding cannon balls, Francis Scott Key saw the dramatic scene of “bombs bursting in air.” On the morning of Sept. 14, 1814, “through the dawn’s early light,” Key saw the flag still flying.

The first verse is well-known, but the fourth verse had an even more enduring affect, as it contained a phrase which became the United States’ national motto:

O thus be it ever when free men shall stand,

Between their loved home and the war’s desolation;

Blest with victory and peace, may the Heaven-rescued land,

Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation!

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just;

And this be our motto ‘In God Is Our Trust’!

And the Star Spangled Banner in triumph shall wave,

Over the land of the free and the home of the brave!

Americans honor the flag, as it is the symbol of the “republic for which it stands.” A “republic” is where the people are king, ruling through their representatives – their public servants. When someone dishonors the flag, what they are saying is they no longer want to be king.

Francis Scott Key’s song, “The Defense of Ft. McHenry,” was printed shortly after the Battle of Fort McHenry in the Analectic Magazine (Vol. 4, 1814). The song’s name was later changed to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and it became the United States national anthem.

Francis Scott Key had actually reworked a previous poem he had written nine years earlier to celebrate the American victory over the Muslim Barbary pirates titled “When the Warrior Returns from Battle Afar,” 1805:

In the conflict resistless, each toil they endured,

Till their foes shrunk dismay’d from the war’s desolation,

And pale beam’d the Crescent, its splendour obscured

By the light of the star-spangled flag of our nation.

Where, each radiant star gleam’d a meteor of war,

And the turban’d heads bow’d to the terrible glare;

Then mix’d with the olive the laurel did wave,

And form’d a bright wreath for the brows of the brave.

Muslim pirates had enslaved an estimated 180 million Africans and over a million Europeans. Virtually every African slave brought to America had been purchased from Muslim slave markets.

After the Battle of Fort McHenry, President James Madison proclaimed, Nov. 16, 1814: “The National Legislature having by a Joint Resolution expressed their desire that in the present time of public calamity and war a day may be recommended to be observed by the people of the United States as a day of public humiliation and fasting and of prayer to Almighty God for the safety and welfare of these States, His blessing on their arms, and a speedy restoration of peace. … recommend … offering … humble adoration to the Great Sovereign of the Universe, of confessing their sins and transgressions, and of strengthening their vows of repentance … that He would be graciously pleased to pardon all their offenses against Him … that He would in a special manner preside over the nation … giving success to its arms.”

Remembering American history is necessary to counteract a communist tactic of deconstruction, which is:

say negative things about a country’s founders so people emotionally detach from them

then the people are moved into a neutral position where they don’t remember where they came from

then they can be easily brainwashed into the communist future planned for them

Francis Scott Key became a board member of the American Sunday School Union and the American Bible Society. He told the Washington Society of Alexandria, March 22, 1814: “The patriot who feels himself in the service of God, who acknowledges Him in all his ways, has the promise of Almighty direction, and will find His Word in his greatest darkness, ‘a lantern to his feet and a lamp unto his paths.’ … He will therefore seek to establish for his country in the eyes of the world, such a character as shall make her not unworthy of the name of a Christian nation.”

Francis Scott Key wrote a detailed account of the Battle of Fort McHenry to Thomas Jefferson’s cousin, John Randolph, Oct. 5, 1814. John Randolph was a U.S. Congressman from Virginia who went on to become a U.S. Senator, 1825-1828. President Andrew Jackson appointed John Randolph as U.S. Minister to Russia, 1830.

Francis Scott Key shared his faith with John Randolph: “May I always hear that you are following the guidance of that blessed Spirit that will ‘lead you into all truth,’ leaning on that Almighty arm that has been extended to deliver you, trusting only in the only Savior, and ‘going on’ in your way to Him ‘rejoicing.'”

Rep. John Randolph wrote to Francis Scott Key, Sept. 7, 1818 (Hugh A. Garland, “The Life of John Randolph of Roanoke,” New York: D. Appleton & Company, 1853, Vol. II, p. 99): “I am at last reconciled to my God and have assurance of His pardon through faith in Christ, against which the very gates of hell cannot prevail. Fear hath been driven out by perfect love.”

In 1817, John Randolph was one of the founders of the “The Society for the Colonization of Free People of Color of America” which helped found the country of Liberia, West Africa, in 1821-22. John Randolph wrote to Francis Scott Key, May 3, 1819, (Hugh A. Garland, “The Life of John Randolph of Roanoke,” New York: D. Appleton & Company, 1853, Vol. II, p. 106): “I still cling to the cross of my Redeemer, and with God’s aid firmly resolve to lead a life less unworthy of one who calls himself the humble follower of Jesus Christ.”

Rep. John Randolph made Francis Scott Key the executor of his will. In his will of 1819, John Randolph arranged for all his slaves to be freed after his death, writing: “I give and bequeath to all my slaves their freedom, heartily regretting that I have ever been the owner of one.”

In his will of 1822, John Randolph also provided money for transportation, supplies and the purchase of land for his freed slaves to settle in the free State of Ohio. Each slave above the age of 40 was to receive 10 acres of land. Randolph’s Will was challenged in court but after a lengthy battle it was upheld. The 383 former “Randolph Slaves” arrived in Cincinnati in 1846. They overcame many difficulties and local prejudices, and eventually settled Rossville, Ohio, near the town of Piqua. In Rossville and Piqua, they established Cyrene African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1853, Second Baptist Church in 1857, an African Baptist Church in 1869, and a Jackson African Cemetery in 1866.

In their Jackson African Cemetery, founded in 1866, one of the gravestones has engraved on it: “Born A Slave – Died Free.”

From this settlement came some of the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. military during the Civil War.

Rep. John Randolph wrote to John Brockenbrough, Aug. 25, 1818 (“Collected Letters of John Randolph of Roanoke to Dr. John Brockenbrough,” Kenneth Shorey, editor, New Brunswick: Transaction Books, 1988, p. 17): “I have thrown myself, reeking with sin, on the mercy of God, through Jesus Christ His blessed Son and our (yes, my friend, our) precious Redeemer; and I have assurances as strong as that I now owe nothing to your rank that the debt is paid and now I love God – and with reason. I once hated him – and with reason, too, for I knew not Christ. The only cause why I should love God is His goodness and mercy to me through Christ.”

