(Breitbart) Hillary Clinton was so frustrated about the infamous scandal surrounding her use of a private email server that she was “tempted” to construct voodoo dolls in the images of “certain members” of the news media and Congress, and then “stick them full of pins.”

So Clinton wrote in her 494-page new memoir, What Happened, which was released today.

In the book, Clinton complained that the “attacks” against her use of the private email server “were untrue or wildly overstated, and motivated by partisan politics.”