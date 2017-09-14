CNN celebrity chef says he'd poison Trump with extremely toxic plant



Famous chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain says he would poison President Trump with an extremely toxic plant if he were ever asked to cater a dinner for the commander in chief.

The celebrity gossip site TMZ caught up with Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” and former Food Network star, outside Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 8.

A TMZ cameraman asked Bourdain: “Would you be down to do a ‘No Reservations’ [episode in] North Korea?”

Bourdain replied: “Uh no. No, because a) I don’t make that series anymore, left that network years ago and b) there’s nothing they’re gonna let you see in North Korea. It’s a very unpleasant government.”

The interviewer pressed, “I know, but you wouldn’t go there to sample the food and stuff, do like a special?”

Bourdain explained: “I mean, most of the population is starving. Don’t you think that would be kind of bad taste? Bad idea.”

“I know, but the president at least a bit of a foodie,” the interviewer continued. “He likes cheese and wine …”

“Trump?!” Bourdain interjected.

“No, the president of North Korea,” TMZ’s cameraman explained.

“He’s a chubby, evil little f—! Please,” Bourdain responded. “Nobody else eats.”

Finally, the interviewer asks: “If Trump and Kim Jong un were gonna have a bit of a summit to try and mend relations, and they wanted you to cater, what would you serve?”

Bourdain immediately shot back, “Hemlock.”

Watch Bourdain tell TMZ he would poison President Trump:

Hemlock is “one of the most famous poisonous plants in history,” according to the Mother Nature Network, which notes also that “it’s the flora responsible for killing Socrates.”

“All parts of the plant contain the relatively simple alkaloid coniine which causes stomach pains, vomiting and progressive paralysis of the central nervous system,” Mother Nature Network explains.

Bourdain, who has dined with former President Obama, has expressed his dislike of President Trump many times in the past. In 2016, the celebrity chef said he would “absolutely f—ing not” eat dinner with the president.

And in that same year, Bourdain also vowed to never set foot in the restaurant in the president’s Washington, D.C., hotel.

“I will never eat in his restaurant,” Bourdain insisted after Trump was elected. “I have utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt.”

As WND has reported, other CNN hosts have expressed contempt for President Trump, and CNN has attacked Trump repeatedly in its reporting.

In June, CNN mocked President Trump’s “covfefe” Twitter typo while simultaneously having a glaring typo on its own chyron.

WND also reported that brain-eating CNN host Reza Aslan called President Trump a “piece of sh–.”

In an uncensored and now-removed post on Twitter, Aslan stated:

“This piece of sh– is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Aslan later posted an apology for his obscene outburst.