CNN documentary teaches high schoolers anal sex, transitioning

(Fox News) CNN on Monday debuted a documentary series meant to investigate sex education in America — but the first part of the series showcased surprising scenes about what’s being taught in some schools.

The series is titled “This is Sex with Lisa Ling” and the network describes it as a series “exploring the taboos around sex in America and the ways in which sexuality has been stigmatized, policed and politicized.” The digital venture dropped Monday, and the first part, titled “Sex 101,” featured a look inside a California classroom talking about sex in graphic terms.

The documentary showed students learning how to put a condom on fake penis models and being taught about how to have safe anal sex, during the discussion at James Monroe High School in Los Angeles.